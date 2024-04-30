NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
Miami Heat
If a superstar hits the open market this summer, it would be surprising if the Miami Heat wasn't involved one way or another. The Heat has notoriously been "in" on nearly every star player that has hit the trade market in recent years. Still in need of a potential final piece of their championship puzzle, KD would likely be a player that the Heat would be interested in. Whether they would want to go "all-in" for him remains to be seen. At least on paper, he seems like a great fit next to Jimmy Butler, who is quickly aging, and an emerging Bam Adebayo.
The Heat don't have a ton of premier assets heading into the offseason but that may not be all that necessary considering KD will only have two years remaining on his contract as an aging 36-year-old near-7-footer. Of all the teams that could be interested, the Heat is likely a team that could maximize KD's final few years of his career.
With other options potentially on the table, though, the Heat could resist making a strong push for KD at this point in his career. That said, it would be foolish not to include Miami on this list.