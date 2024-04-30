NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to head into the offseason with the priority of trying to find the final piece of their championship puzzle. As the Lakers look for an All-Star player to try and complete their big 3, Kevin Durant could be viewed as an option if he does become available via trade this summer. If you add KD to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, this is a Lakers team that would immediately emerge as a favorite in the Western Conference. If there's anything we've learned about the Lakers in their recent failures at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, it's that they need one more piece to take some of the pressure off LeBron and AD.
In many ways, KD can be that player. KD may not be the seamless fit next to LeBron but these two great players should be able to figure things out and make it work. At this point in their careers, you trust the talent of KD and LeBron to figure things out on the same team.
KD and LeBron are the last stars of a previous generation and could team up to have one last strong run for an NBA Championship. What a story it would be.