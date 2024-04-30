NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
Golden State Warriors
Considering how desperate the Golden State Warriors are going to be this summer in trying to extend their dynasty if Kevin Durant becomes available via trade, it would be surprising if this team wasn't in the conversation as a potential landing spot. KD and the Warriors were successful together and perhaps they could tap back into that one more time. With the young talent, draft picks, and salaries the Warriors have on their roster, this is a deal they could easily make happen. The big question is whether KD would want to make the move back to Golden State.
As he quickly approaches the end of his career, KD has to value putting himself in the best position to possibly win another NBA Championship. For better or worse, if he doesn't feel as if the Phoenix Suns give him the best chance to do that, perhaps the Warriors would.
It's become abundantly clear that the Warriors have no interest in throwing in the towel on their championship core. Maybe this is a move that could put them back in a spot where they could compete with the rest of the Western Conference.