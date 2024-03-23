NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Big names that will drive the offseason trade market
Predicting the eight big names that will end up driving the NBA offseason trade market.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
After dominating the pre-final push to the NBA Trade Deadline this season, it would be foolish not to think that heading into the off-season Zach LaVine is not going to find himself back on the trade market once again. It's already been reported that the Chicago Bulls are going to enter the offseason with a priority of trying to find a new landing spot for the All-Star guard.
The question is whether or not the trade market will develop in a way in which the Bulls could actually pull the trigger this time around. Without that being known at the moment, it's tough to say one way or another if LaVine will end up being traded this offseason. With that said, it's pretty safe to say that LaVine is going to be one of the names that is on the trade market from the moment the offseason begins in the NBA.
One thing to keep in mind is that LaVine's injury may or may not impact whether or not the Bulls are able to pull the trigger during the offseason. If it does emerge as a problem, the Bulls may have to wait until the start of the season to finally close the chapter on LaVine.