NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Big names that will drive the offseason trade market
Predicting the eight big names that will end up driving the NBA offseason trade market.
Trae Young/Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Even though the Atlanta Hawks are expected to back their way into the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament as the 10th seed this season, it still doesn't excuse the inconsistency that this team played for much of the year. That's why heading into the offseason, it's no surprise that the whispers surrounding this team continue to point to a big move taking place at some point this summer.
The early whispers are that there's a scenario in which the Hawks must decide between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray as they head into the future. If those rumblings are indeed true, there's no question that whoever the Hawks decide to trade between Murray and Young is going to play a big part in the offseason trade market.
With many contending teams in search of another All-Star player, there's no question that the market for Young and/or Murray is going to be strong this summer. Ultimately, the question is whether the Hawks will actually pull the trigger or not. At this point, it's almost impossible to predict one way or another.