NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
Orlando Magic
After being one of the biggest surprises in the Eastern Conference this past season, the Orlando Magic are likely going to enter the NBA offseason with a priority of upgrading their backcourt. While the Magic have been linked to Klay Thompson over the last few weeks, that pairing doesn't exactly make the most sense considering Klay is likely on the back end of his career. One potential trade target that makes a lot more sense for a team like the Magic is Darius Garland.
As a young dynamic guard, Garland could be somewhat of a missing piece for the Magic. Garland would offer dynamic offensive playmaking and is young enough that he could continue to grow alongside Paulo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Orlando is also another team that has the draft capital to meet what the Cavs could be looking for in a potential trade of Graland. If the Magic is indeed looking to make a big splash this off-season via trade, Garland could be a player that is atop their wish list.