NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
New Orleans Pelicans
After somewhat of a disappointing end to their season, as they faded during the last few weeks of the regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely a team that will enter the offseason with the flexibility to retool their roster around Zion Williamson. As word begins to spread that the Pelicans are unlikely to give Brandon Ingram the long-term call extension that he's going to be seeking, they could look to flip him for a player that fits the build next to Zion better.
I'm not sure if the Pelicans would be open to it but a swap of Ingram for Darius Garland could make sense for both sides. If New Orleans does want to greatly improve their backcourt while also giving CJ McCollum some help, Garland would emerge as an ideal target.
In a vacuum, you would expect that the duo of Garland and Zion would be able to feast on Western Conference defenses for years to come. If the Pelicans didn't want to take a huge step back while also trading Ingram, trading for Garland could end up being the move. And they shouldn't hesitate to put their best assets on the trade table.