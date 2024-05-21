NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
Miami Heat
After taking a bit of a step back this past season, the Miami Heat will enter the summer with the goal of finding a star-level piece that could fit alongside both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While Donovan Mitchell is a player who would make the *most* sense for the Heat, there's a growing chance that he won't be available even if Miami could make a compelling enough of an offer. As he continues to grow as a player, there's a case to be made that Garland could be the next-best trade target for the Heat.
Garland would fit exactly what the Heat needs in the backcourt in the way of an offensive playmaker and scorer. He'd take significant pressure off of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and could emerge as a final piece of their championship puzzle. If there are any concerns about acquiring Garland, they revolve around his size and his lack of defensive capabilities. But when a player as talented as Garland becomes available, the Heat shouldn't hesitate.
There are a few players Miami should be willing to go all-in for this offseason. Garland probably falls in that bucket.