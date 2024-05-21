NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
San Antonio Spurs
With the way he played this season en route to winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, it's clear that Victor Wembanyama is ready for the main stage. The San Antonio Spurs can put Wemby in a position to succeed if they find the right complementary star to place next to him. While there's loud noise surrounding the Spurs possibly targeting Trae Young, there's reason to believe that Darius Garland would make even more sense because of his age and developing game.
Garland is a little younger than Young and has a better perception across the league. Garland is a player that could grow alongside Wemby and while he may not be the natural playmaker that Young is, he has emerged as an underrated player in that aspect of his game.
With Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland, there's a case to be made that Garland hasn't truly hit his ceiling yet. Playing alongside Wemby and under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich, there's an argument to be made that Garland could reach another development as a lead guard in the NBA. Making a move for Garland could be the first move in building around Wemby.