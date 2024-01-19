NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a closer look at eight under-the-radar needle-movers that could play a big role at the NBA Trade deadline.
Aside from the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, there's a case to be made that the road to the NBA Finals is pretty wide open in the NBA. Even with the Celtics' early-season dominance, one injury could completely nuke their season due to the lack of overall team depth. The NBA's newfound parity will make the final few weeks before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline all the more intriguing.
While all the attention will surround the likes of Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray, now that both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have been moved, there are several other under-the-radar trade candidates that could end up being needle-movers for contenders heading into the deadline. Let's explore eight worthy of keeping a close eye on.
Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier is an NBA Trade Deadline candidate who probably should be getting more attention. In the midst of arguably the best year of his career thus far, there's a case to be made that Rozier could make a huge impact for a contender looking for some insurance in the backcourt. For example, if a team like the Miami Heat would pull the trigger on a deal for Rozier, it could make all the difference for a team that has a huge need in the backcourt and one that may be one splash move away from returning to contender status in the Eastern Conference.
Over the next couple of weeks, I'd imagine we're going to hear more about the potential market for Rozier.