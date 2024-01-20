NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers
Like many other teams on this list, the Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they're going to have any shot at competing for a title in the Western Conference. Heck, with the way this season has started off for the Lakers, you can make the argument that the Lakers need to make a move at the trade deadline to even cement themselves as a playoff team in the West.
If the Lakers end up making a sizable trade at the deadline, D'Angelo Russell is a good candidate to be included in a deal. He's a player that doesn't fit well with the team and it's already been reported that the Lakers are looking for upgrades at the point guard position. It seems that all signs are pointing to the Lakers trading Russell before the deadline.
In 38 games played for the Lakers this season, Russell is averaging 16 points and six assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. Still, it seems like a change of scenery is very much in his future.