NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
With the way the last few months have gone, it would be shocking if Zach LaVine isn't traded by the Chicago Bulls at the NBA Trade Deadline. For a while this season, it seemed as if LaVine was going to be the biggest name to be moved at the deadline. Since then, though, things have changed drastically. Nevertheless, there's still a great expectation that LaVine is going to get traded even though the trade market for him reportedly leaves much to be desired.
The Bulls are at a point where it would be in the best interest of the team to explore a retooling of the roster. As unfortunate of a situation as it may be, LaVine is not considered a part of the team's future anymore. A trade is what makes sense for both sides at this point. However, because of his contract, it has complicated this whole situation.
LaVine is a good player but he's yet to prove that he can be a legitimate No. 1 option on a good team. And that's one of the biggest holdups on a team going out to trade for him. A lot can change quickly in the NBA and it only takes one team; I'd imagine the odds are that something gets done before the NBA Trade Deadline.