NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Kyle Kuzma
Best landing spot: Dallas Mavericks
During this past offseason, I was somewhat surprised that the Washington Wizards decided to give a big contract extension to Kyle Kuzma. Almost equally surprising, I didn't expect Kuzma to accept the deal to re-sign with the Wizards. Nevertheless, here we are. And, as a surprise to no one, Kuzma is right back on the trade block. One team that would be a great fit for Kuzma is the Dallas Mavericks.
Even with a healthy Kyrie and Luka thriving as arguably the best player on the team, the Mavs are going to need an additional offensive threat if they're going to compete with the likes of the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets in the postseason; perhaps even the Phoenix Suns if they ever get it together in the second half of the season.
Kuzma could be that fit. For Kuzma, the Mavs could be exactly what he needs at this point in his career. Kuzma has made his money and is at the point in his career where he's likely going to begin prioritizing winning. Playing next to two stars like Luka and Kyrie could give him just that.