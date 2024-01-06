NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Evan Fournier
Best landing spot: Sacramento Kings
It's a bit unfortunate that Evan Fournier has completely fallen out of the New York Knicks' rotation. In a vacuum, Fournier deserves better. He's a talented offensive player that simply didn't fit with the direction the Knicks were headed. For the past year now, Fournier has done his job by showing up and being a team player while getting DNPed on most nights. However, there's renewed hope that Fournier will finally get a fresh start heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
One spot that could make sense for Fournier is the Sacramento Kings. With Kevin Huerter taking a bit of a step back this season, the Kings have very much a need for another scoring threat either in the backcourt or on the wing. Fournier could emerge as a fit for the Kings on that front. If Fournier could enter a role where he can focus on helping a team off the bench on the offensive end in spurts, it would be ideal for him at this point in his career.
The Kings would make even more sense for Fournier considering there would be virtually no pressure for him to perform and he'd be just another cog in the machine that they've evolved into over the last year and a half.