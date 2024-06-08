NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks could make surprise move of offseason in targeting Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA Trade Rumors: In what could end up being a surprise move of the summer, the New York Knicks could target this offensive-minded star big man.
Both the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off sensational seasons in which they took a step forward in their respective builds. However, the roster building doesn't appear finished for either side. Heading into the offseason, both teams will be looking to improve their rosters in a big way. One interesting scenario that could play out this summer could lead them back to each other.
According to a recent report, the Knicks would "100 percent" pursue a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns if he were to become available this offseason. New York has been interested in the talented big man in the past and it doesn't seem as if that interest has faded any. As the Knicks search for a final piece of their championship puzzle, it appears as if KAT is still on their radar.
Even after making a run to the Western Conference Finals, a trade of KAT may not be that far off for the Wolves. If they're looking to begin a pivoting of the roster around Anthony Edwards, trading KAT - and his $221 million contract - could be a priority for the team at some point in the not-so-distant future.
The Knicks could seemingly be a potential trade partner for such a move.
Why a KAT trade could make sense for both sides
New York believes that KAT could emerge as the frontcourt presence that they need to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. With the impact that Kristaps Porzingis has made for the Boston Celtics this season, it's hard to doubt the Knicks in that line of thinking.
And if the Knicks wanted to make a splash move for KAT, they certainly have the pieces. For the Wolves, even though trading KAT would certainly be categorized as a bit of a step back in terms of roster building, this is the type of move that may need to be done if they want to properly find complementary pieces that fit better around Edwards.
Heading into the offseason, the Wolves may need to be willing to take a bit of a step back in order to take two forward in the future. Getting out of KAT's deal could end up being a blessing in disguise for the Wolves.
And if they can find a team like the Knicks that is ready - and willing - to take it off their hands, it could emerge as a deal that is difficult to pass up.
The Wolves are unlikely to aggressively explore KAT's trade market this summer but if the right deal presents itself, it could force them into an interesting decision. And it seems if that does end up happening, the Knicks will be right in the thick of it all.