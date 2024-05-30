NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers prepared to move on from defensive-minded wing
NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers could be open for anything and everything this offseason, and that could include trading Jarred Vanderbilt.
It's clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for what could be a busy offseason, one in which there is plenty of roster turnover. At this point, it's safe to say that anything and everything could be on the table for the Lakers heading into the offseason. Even though it's likely that LeBron James will end up re-signing with the team, that is far from a certainty at this point.
One other key contributor that has emerged for the Lakers could also be on the chopping block this summer. According to a recent report, the Lakers are open to trading Jarred Vanderbilt heading into the offseason. Vanderbilt, who makes much of his mark on the defensive end of the floor as one of the most versatile defenders in the league, only appeared in 29 games for the Lakers this season (due to injury) and wasn't able to return for the team's postseason run.
Even though Vanderbilt just signed a four-year extension with the team a year ago, the Lakers could view his team-friendly contract as a potential asset heading into the summer.
Everything is on the table for the Los Angeles Lakers
In fact, if the Lakers do end up making a big move via trade, you'd almost have to assume that Vanderbilt will have to be involved in a deal one way or another. He may not be the centerpiece of any huge deal, but he's the type of player that can be easily thrown into a trade to either make the money work or as a sweetener for another team.
This is not to say that the Lakers will be shopping Vanderbilt heading into the start of the offseason. In fact, I'd suppose that if the Lakers had their choice, they'd find a way to keep a valuable defender like Vanderbilt on the roster.
However, if they have to, it's clear that the Lakers are prepared to pull the trigger on trading him. I don't think Vanderbilt is going to be a deal-breaker for the Lakers by any means. With the hope of landing another All-Star talent next to LeBron and Anthony Davis, I'd imagine there are no "deal-breakers" for the Lakers.
This is the type of offseason in which anything and everything is going to be on the table for the Lakers. And it's hard to blame them.