NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat now the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell if traded?
The Miami Heat may finally be on the cusp of landing their big fish via trade.
NBA Trade Rumors: With the New York Knicks making a big move for OG Anunoby, the Miami Heat may be considered the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell (if traded).
The New York Knicks decided now was the time to strike. In an attempt to make the leap to contender status in the Eastern Conference, New York traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and draft compensation to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa.
It was a blockbuster move that seemed to be a winner for both sides. However, in the process of trading for Anunoby, the Knicks might've officially taken themselves out of the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes (which may or may not ever happen).
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks aren't expected to make an all-out pursuit for Mitchell in the event that is shopped ahead of the trade deadline or during the offseason by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Knicks still have the draft capital to make a move for Mitchell but lack the necessary players to include in a potential deal. That said, it's unlikely that the Mitchell to Knicks whispers are going to end. However, looking at the trade landscape that could develop for Mitchell, it's hard not to think that the Heat are the theoretical favorites at the moment.
Why the Miami Heat has to feel good about their chances to land Donovan Mitchell
Again, a lot can change and there's not even a guarantee the Cavs are going to entertain the thought of trading Mitchell, but the Heat has to feel good about a potential pursuit of the All-Star guard. When and if this possibility ever happens, the Heat will be in a good position to pounce on Mitchell.
Miami will have to fend off the Brooklyn Nets and potentially the Philadelphia 76ers but with what those teams can theoretically offer, the Heat has more than enough assets to compete with such offers. Especially with how well the team's supporting cast has played this season.
After missing out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal during the offseason, the Heat is on the prowl for their next superstar target. From all indications, Mitchell could very well fit what Miami may be looking for in their next trade pursuit.
And if the Cavs do end up shopping Mitchell and still want to be competitive, the Heat could have one of the most compelling offers. Especially if they're willing to include Jaime Jaquez Jr. in a potential deal.