NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks 'actively' shopping young gem ahead of deadline
The New York Knicks may be ready to part ways with a young gem that was once viewed as an untouchable piece in trade talks.
NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks may be inching closer to trading one of their young gems ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
When the New York Knicks missed out on trading for Donovan Mitchell a couple of offseasons ago, it was soon later revealed that a big part of their failures centered around their hesitance to include Quentin Grimes in any trade discussions. At the moment, it was difficult to blame the Knicks.
From all indications, Grimes was a budding young star in the league. Viewed as a potential two-way difference-maker, the Knicks didn't want to part ways with one of their best young, developing projects on the roster. And last season, that decision seemed to pay dividends as Grimes averaged 11 points and three rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
However, he's taken a bit of a step back this season and has even been moved to a bench role recently. Grimes is averaging just seven points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field. Instead of continuing to take steps forward this season, Grimes has struggled to even find a meaningful role to play in New York this year.
It's been so problematic so far this season that, according to a recent report, the Knicks are "actively" having trade discussions centered around Grimes. A player who was once considered an untouchable gem for the Knicks may end up being a likely trade candidate heading into the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline.
The New York Knicks seem ready to cash in their assets for win-now players
With the way the Knicks have operated recently, stemming from their move to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, they appear to be a team ready - and willing - to make all-in moves heading into the trade deadline.
The addition of Anunoby has certainly moved the needle for the team and they could be some added depth in the backcourt away from emerging as a real problem in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks may still be a superstar trade away from being considered a favorite in the East, but if the Knicks could swap Grimes (who may no longer fit on the team with the additions of Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart recently) for an additional playmaker they could very much be on the right track.
New York clearly believes they're close. Because of that, Grimes could very well be a young player on the move.