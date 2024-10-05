NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks may be eyeing another all-in bold move
The New York Knicks have added to key pieces to their championship puzzle this season. First, the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to open the offseason. They then effectively closed the summer by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. As bold as both of those two moves were, this is a team that may not be done scouring the trade market.
According to a recent whispers, Marcus Smart is one player who could end up emerging as an in-season trade target for the team. He's a player that could find himself on the trade block this season, with just one year left on his contract after this season, and could make some sense for a Knicks team that does have some depth issues in the backcourt.
Although, there are a couple of questions. First, will the Memphis Grizzlies get to a point where Smart would be available on the trade block? Second, will the market set itself in a way where it would make sense for the Knicks? If both of those do end up playing out, it wouldn't be surprising for New York to make such a move.
The New York Knicks should be aggressive
That said, I'm not sure how much this rumor should be taken at face value but there's no question that there's a deeper idea here - and it's that the Knicks appear to be at the point where anything and everything can be on the table heading into this next trade season. If there's a deal that can be done which would put the team in a better position to win a championship, it's safe to say the Knicks would consider it.
And it's hard to blame the Knicks for that. This is a team that is clearly operating as if they're close to breaking through and possibly winning a title. If making another smaller level move will give them a better shot to do so, they almost have to explore it.
In this specific case, I'm not sure how great of a schematic fit Smart would be for the team but there's no question they could use some added depth in the backcourt and that he would be a good fit as a two-way contributor.
It would be difficult for the Knicks to find a path toward such a trade, assuming it wouldn't include Mitchell Robinson (who is injured) but at this point, it would be foolish to count out this front office. After what they've managed to do this offseason, the Knicks' front office shouldn't be doubted.
Either way, the Knicks are certainly a team to keep a close eye on heading into the offseason. And if this team does feel like there is a missing piece, it's hard to imagine the front office not exploring every option to remedy that. And, you never know, maybe Smart does end up being that missing variable for the team. As a potential trade deadline candidate, he's certainly a name to keep a close eye on.