NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers eyeing move for breakout point guard?
The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in making a move for an emerging point guard ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers could explore a possible move for breakout point guard Tyus Jones.
The goal heading into the start of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers always revolved around remaining competitive even after trading James Harden to the LA Clippers. It's pretty safe to say that the Sixers have accomplished that. With just a few weeks before the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline, the goal has now shifted to finding a difference-making player that could help this team take a step toward championship contention as the stretch run inches closer.
Even though the Sixers find themselves within shouting distance of both the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings, I don't think anyone would consider them a real threat to represent the East in the NBA Finals. That's why a move - or perhaps even a couple of them - ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline could be the key to the Sixers making a deep run in the postseason.
One area of need that the Sixers could look to target before the trade deadline is in the backcourt, which is understandable considering the team traded Harden away at the beginning of the season.
According to a recent report, the Sixers could look to make a move for Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones. In his ninth season in the NBA, Jones has had the best season of his career thus far. The 27-year-old point guard is averaging 13 points, six assists, and three rebounds per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
What bigger moves could the Philadelphia 76ers explore at the NBA Trade Deadline?
While a move for Jones would certainly help solidify the team's backcourt heading into the stretch run, there are some other bigger moves that could be of more interest to the Sixers. For example, over the last week or so, Dejounte Murray has emerged as a player that will likely be moved ahead of the deadline.
Zach LaVine is still on the block and at this point, his trade value may be so poor that the Chicago Bulls may have to staple an asset to him just to get him off the roster. Pascal Siakam is another player who is likely to be moved ahead of the deadline that the Sixers could explore a deal for.
In the end, the Sixers likely want to maintain flexibility heading into the offseason. So that's where adding a player with multiple years remaining on their contract doesn't make sense. Siakam can be lumped into that category too since if you trade for him, considering what you would give up, you almost have to re-sign him during the offseason.
If that is indeed the case, perhaps a move for Jones (who is in the final year of his contract) would be an ideal path for the Sixers to take at the deadline.