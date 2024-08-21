NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 10 stars who could surprisingly be traded this season
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
As far as the Memphis Grizzlies are concerned, it’s hard to predict exactly what this team is going to look like this upcoming season. On paper, you’d have to imagine that there’s a good chance that this team will be able to recover after an injury-plague season a year ago. The Grizzlies are going to bounce back. The big question is by how much and whether it will be enough to catapult the team back to the top of the Western Conference.
There’s no guarantee that the return of Ja Morant is going to be enough for this team to take a significant step forward in their pursuit of a championship. Without that guarantee, it could open the door for the need for a splash upgrade at some point this season. If that does end up being a necessity for the team, there are two names who could end up being the most likely candidates to hit the trade block. That’s Desmond Bane or Jaron Jackson Jr.
If I had to guess, I’d lean toward the Grizzlies being more willing to trade JJJ over a dynamic offensive player like Bane. Because of that, he’s a name to keep an eye on heading into this year’s trade season.