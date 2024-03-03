NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 12 stars most likely to be moved in the next trade season
What will the next trade season look like in the NBA? We try to paint a picture of it before the offseason arrives.
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
There's a very real chance that Dejounte Murray will end up dictating this offseason. He was the biggest name that was almost moved at the NBA Trade Deadline and the thought is that the Atlanta Hawks will pick up where they left off in trade discussions once the offseason opens. The Hawks had a specific asking price for Murray and there wasn't a team that was willing to meet it. The hope, at least for the Hawks, is that changes at some point over the next few months.
You'd have to imagine that something will. Murray is at the prime of his career and has proven that he has All-Star talent. He may not have been a great fit next to Trae Young, but that doesn't mean he can't be a huge lift for a team that is looking for a final piece of their championship puzzle.
The market for Murray is expected to be robust and if it is, it's hard to imagine the Hawks not finding a landing spot for him. The Hawks appear on the verge of at least a retooling of their roster this summer. That's why a Murray trade makes a lot of sense for the team heading into the start of the offseason.