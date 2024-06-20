NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 5 Teams most likely to land Zach LaVine this offseason
If it wasn't clear before, it certainly is now. The Chicago Bulls are entering the offseason with the goal of trading Zach LaVine. With the 2024 NBA Draft less than a week away, the speculation surrounding a potential LaVine trade is only going to grow. By design, it appears as if the Bulls are trying to find a deal for LaVine before the start of NBA Free Agency.
According to a recent report, the Bulls are putting the full-court pressure in their efforts to trade LaVine. Whether they'll be able to strike a deal remains to be seen, but it's clear that they're fully intending to find a trade that makes sense this summer. Under that assumption, we predict five teams that are most likely to emerge as a landing spot for LaVine.
Detroit Pistons
For a team that may be tired of losing, the Detroit Pistons could be a natural landing spot for Zach LaVine this summer. Looking back at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, there was a time when the Pistons were considered a favorite to acquire LaVine. Then, it was reported that LaVine had a season-ending injury and all of that disappeared.
With the trade talks heating up, I can't help but wonder if the Pistons could reemerge as a real landing spot for LaVine. If Detroit wants to make a splash move this summer for a difference-making All-Star-level veteran, LaVine could be the most realistic target for the team.