NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 5 Teams most likely to land Zach LaVine this offseason
Orlando Magic
Now that the young Orlando Magic got a taste of the NBA Playoffs, they're likely going to want to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference next season. Adding a veteran difference-maker to the backcourt could go a long way in helping the Magic accomplish that this offseason. One potential trade target that could emerge for the Magic, especially if they end up missing out on the likes of Paul George and Klay Thompson, is Zach LaVine. Considering the way the Magic are currently built at the moment, LaVine would make a lot of sense as a backcourt playmaker.
Even though LaVine has struggled as a No. 1 option throughout his career, playing next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner could be a breath of fresh air for the veteran wing. LaVine would be able to play within himself in Orlando and would still have the freedom to have the ball in his hands in Orlando.
If LaVine wants to find a situation in which he can still be competing in the NBA Playoffs, there may not be a better situation out there, that also makes sense for the team, than the Magic.