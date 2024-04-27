NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
The Philadelphia 76ers sign-and-trade for Paul George
With just two players expected to be on their books heading into the offseason, I don’t think it’s surprising to say that the Philadelphia 76ers will be aiming for the stars this summer. This is a team that, with Tyrese Maxey (once he’s re-signed) and Joel Embiid (in the midst of his MVP prime), could be one All-Star talent away from being a favorite in the Eastern Conference.
Even without a third All-Star piece, the Sixers have proven this season that they can compete with any team in the league. Adding one more piece is more about cementing themselves as a contender. If the Sixers could make a sign-and-trade move for Paul George, which they've already been linked to, it could make a huge tidal wave effect on the rest of the East.
The Sixers have the interest and the means to get a deal done. The big question is whether or not a player like PG will want to make the big move to Philadelphia. If he does, the Sixers would have one of the best Big 3s in the league with Maxey, Embiid, and George.