NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 trades that would create absolute madness this summer
How chaotic can the 2024 NBA offseason get? Well, these 9 trades would spark absolute mayhem across the league.
Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Miami Heat
No matter how this playoff run ends for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there's no question that all eyes will be on Donovan Mitchell heading into the offseason. The big question is whether or not he's going to end up signing his extension. If he doesn't, the ball then falls in the Cavs' court. Essentially, will Cleveland elect to trade Mitchell if he makes it clear that he wants to test free agency after the 2024-25 NBA season? It's the growing expectation that has existed across the league and what many still expect to happen.
If the Cavs do explore that path, the Miami Heat are almost the perfect fit for Mitchell. Whether or not Miami has enough assets to get a deal done is an entirely different question. However, there's no question that at least on paper, the Heat would be an intriguing landing spot.
Mitchell fits perfectly with Bam Adebayo's timeline and would be an All-Star talent that could also help get the Heat across the finish line in what's left of Jimmy Butler's championship window too. And if the Heat were to land a player like Mitchell this summer, it would make for quite the reshuffling of the Eastern Conference hierarchy.