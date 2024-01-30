NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 11 low-profile deadline targets for Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers could explore a low-profile game-changer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
2. Kyle Lowry, Charlotte Hornets
If the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for a pure playmaker, there may not be a better option (Chris Paul aside) than Kyle Lowry. However, there are some real concerns about the Sixers making a possible mover for Lowry. For one, he's battled through injuries each of the last few seasons. Plus, he's far from the prime of his career. Even if the Sixers are able to make a move for Lowry, it's hard to imagine how much he has left in the tank.
He's had flashes over the last couple of seasons as a member of the Miami Heat, but there's a reason why he was traded by the team. He's become too inconsistent at this point in his career to be an everyday starter. If Lowry is willing to come off the bench for the Sixers, he would make a ton of sense for Philadelphia.
The Sixers would have to get creative to send out enough money to make a deal work, but Daryl Morey is one of the best general managers in the game. I'd have to imagine that Lowry is a much more realistic buyout option for the Sixers than a trade option, but we've seen stranger things in the league before.