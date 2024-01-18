NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 2 surprise buyers, 2 shocking sellers ahead of deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Analysis: Surprise Buyers and Sellers
By Matt Sidney
Golden State Warriors: Surprise sellers
Could Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski be the next "Big 3" for the Golden State Warriors? They have all shown great flashes this season, particularly Kuminga as of recently. I'm by no means suggesting the team trade Steph Curry off the team. Everyone else though, send 'em.
The Warriors are due for a change. The Warriors remind me a lot of the New England Patriots dynastic run from 2000-2019. Eventually, the way things used to work, doesn't anymore. Steve Kerr is a phenomenal coach, but I think that his time is near. The Warriors need a changing of the guard.
Draymond is out here practicing for his WWE debut, Klay is all sorts of out-of-whack and Andrew Wiggins looks like he's lost all motivation to play basketball. Some winners eventually get complacent and I believe that is what's happening to this Warriors team and a big shakeup might just wake up some of these dormant stars.
It's never fun to think about the ending of a great run, but all great runs must come to an end. I think the Warriors understand this. I think this is why Bob Myers left in the offseason. I believe this is why Klay Thompson doesn't have a contract extension and this is why Draymond Green has been subject to trade rumors.
It isn't working this year, and unlike in years past where the Warriors may have been struggling for a stretch, this feels final. It feels like the end is near. The Warriors should rip off the bandaid and start retooling for next season with a bunch of new, fresh faces leading the charge. It's time for new beginnings in Golden State, whether the fans are ready for it or not.