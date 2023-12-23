NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 13 superstars most likely to be traded by 2024 deadline
There could be several superstars on the move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
10. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Western Conference this season. The hope was that the Warriors would bounce back in a big way this season and make a return to championship contender status. That hasn't exactly happened so far this year. In fact, the Warriors have continued to take steps back as a team. Twenty-seven games into the regular season, the Warriors are sitting outside the top 10 in the standings.
With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, you can't help but wonder what approach the Warriors will take. Will they try to add another piece in an attempt to jump-start the team heading into the push toward the playoffs? Will they admit that the dynasty is probably over and try to retool around Stephen Curry? There is very much that needs to be decided over the next few weeks for the Warriors.
Recent reports indicate that rival teams are waiting for the Warriors to make the shift to sellers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. And if so, Klay Thompson would be a natural trade candidate to be moved. It remains to be seen if that will happen, but there's at least an outside chance that Thompson could be on the move if the Warriors do end up making a big move at the deadline.