NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
5. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Even though there aren't many who believe LeBron James is going to leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, we're also not at the point where we can entirely consider it off the table. Because of that, it's certainly a potential scenario that could arise for the Sixers this offseason. With a clear need on the wing, LeBron would be a seamless fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
In a vacuum, if LeBron did end up leaving the Lakers in free agency, the Sixers would be one of the short list of teams that he would have to consider due to their situation and strong basketball fit.
As LeBron has often done over the course of his career, he would want to do Los Angeles right by making this acquisition a sign and trade. I don't believe the Sixers would have that much of a problem with that if it means getting LeBron for a couple of seasons. And in theory, assuming he can still be an effective player at this point in his career, LeBron would be a great fit next to Maxey and Embiid. And we know LeBron can come through in the NBA Playoffs. If this core would be able to remain healthy, the Sixers would have one of the most talented big 3s in the league.