NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
13. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Checking in as one of the least likely scenarios for the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the offseason, the team will likely still keep tabs on Lauri Markkanen. If the Utah Jazz somehow changes courses and is at least open to the idea of trading Markkanen, the Sixers are one of the few teams with enough assets to make a compelling offer. Would they be able to outbid the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, or even the New York Knicks? That's unlikely, but they could get in the conversation.
Plus, at least from a basketball perspective, Markkanen would be an intriguing fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Markkanen may not bring the defensive toughness and playoff experience that perhaps the Sixers would be looking for in a potential target this summer, but his skill set on the offensive end would be too good to not consider.
In theory, Markkanen would be a good fit for the Sixers. However, it's hard to envision a scenario taking place this summer where it all comes to fruition for Philadelphia.