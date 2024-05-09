Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers

How many realistic trade targets are going to be on the open market for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer?

By Michael Saenz

9. Paul George, LA Clippers

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA that Paul George may be the Philadelphia 76ers' No. 1 target heading into the offseason. However, prying him away from the LA Clippers could prove to be a difficult task for the Sixers. That's one of the reasons why I don't consider an acquisition of PG all that likely for Philadelphia heading into the offseason. PG would likely prefer to remain in LA and even though they haven't agreed to a contract extension just yet, I do ultimately think it's going to happen.

But, for one reason or another, if it doesn't, the Sixers should be one of the teams waiting it out. A sign and trade is likely what would have to be agreed upon so PG can make the most money possible in his potential move to the East. PG has a lot of characteristics that the Sixers are looking for in a potential target heading into the offseason.

Even though he hasn't won on the league's biggest stage, he would be considered an elite No. 3 option for the Sixers. PG as a No. 1 or 2 hasn't worked for him yet. But playing off of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid might be exactly what he needs to get that elusive first NBA Championship.

