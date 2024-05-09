NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 14 least to most realistic trade targets for 76ers
9. Paul George, LA Clippers
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA that Paul George may be the Philadelphia 76ers' No. 1 target heading into the offseason. However, prying him away from the LA Clippers could prove to be a difficult task for the Sixers. That's one of the reasons why I don't consider an acquisition of PG all that likely for Philadelphia heading into the offseason. PG would likely prefer to remain in LA and even though they haven't agreed to a contract extension just yet, I do ultimately think it's going to happen.
But, for one reason or another, if it doesn't, the Sixers should be one of the teams waiting it out. A sign and trade is likely what would have to be agreed upon so PG can make the most money possible in his potential move to the East. PG has a lot of characteristics that the Sixers are looking for in a potential target heading into the offseason.
Even though he hasn't won on the league's biggest stage, he would be considered an elite No. 3 option for the Sixers. PG as a No. 1 or 2 hasn't worked for him yet. But playing off of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid might be exactly what he needs to get that elusive first NBA Championship.