NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 3 blockbuster trades Knicks must be willing to explore
1. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
Heading into the offseason, there's a case to be made that there may not be a better fit on paper for the New York Knicks than Mikal Bridges as they comb through the possible trade market. And with the recent comments made by Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the team ends up exploring the Bridges trade market this offseason. If that does end up happening, the Knicks would be at the front of the line considering the trade offer that they could send Brooklyn's way.
In this hypothetical deal, the Knicks would send Julius Randle's contract, along with four future first-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Bridges. As a player that would be seen as the final piece of their championship puzzle, New York would seemingly be willing to go all-in to make a deal happen.
If the Knicks are able to complete this deal, the Knicks could be heading into next season with a starting 5 of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson or Isaiah Hartenstein. They'd also have Josh Hart in a super sixth-man role.
There's a path toward the Knicks emerging as a premier contender next season but it is likely sparked by a big move taking place this summer via trade. The question is, can the Knicks find the right target and will they ultimately pull the trigger?