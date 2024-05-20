NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 7 best potential trade offers for Donovan Mitchell
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
After getting a taste of NBA playoff success this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to be considered one of the most intriguing teams to watch heading into the NBA offseason. With cap space, a plethora of future first-round picks, and already an established young core, the Thunder are a prime team that could pounce on a "disgruntled" superstar such as Donovan Mitchell.
There could be some concern about the dynamic and fit between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell, but that's something that the team should worry about later on. This is the type of scenario in which the Thunder should prioritize talent in their pursuits during the offseason.
Oklahoma City could put together a quite appealing package to Cleveland that centers around Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, and three future first-round picks. Considering the impactful players that Giddey and Dort have become this early in their respective careers, this is the type of package that the Cavs could view as ideal in a potential return for Mitchell.
The question is, would the Thunder be interested enough in Mitchell to make this strong of an offer to Cleveland?