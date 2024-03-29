NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 9 bold offseason trade targets for Los Angeles Lakers
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we take an early look at a few potential bold trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
7. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Through all his injury struggles this season with the Miami Heat, I'd have to imagine that Tyler Herro could emerge as a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Under the assumption that the Heat will be looking to improve their roster in some form or fashion, you'd have to imagine that if they can, Herro is likely going to be the player who ends up on the move.
If the Heat wants to add another All-Star talent next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo this offseason, Herro is the natural trade candidate because he's not the best fit for the way this roster is currently built.
Even though he's a supremely talented offensive player, he's turned into somewhat of the fall guy for the Heat over the last couple of years. And that hasn't worked for Herro or the Heat. At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he's eventually going to find his way to the trade block. For a team like the Lakers, who are looking to add a third offensive option, Herro could be viewed as somewhat of an excellent supporting star fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.