NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Toronto Raptors
Top trade assets:
1. Bruce Brown
2. 2025 1st Round Pick
3. 19th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
As the Toronto Raptors explore what the next step will be for the team as they've made the decision to retool around Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, this could end up being a busy offseason for Masai Ujiri and the rest of the front office. It's already been reported that the belief is that Bruce Brown will be traded at or around the NBA Draft. As arguably the team's best trade asset heading into the offseason, it'll be interesting to see what the return ends up being for Toronto and how it may dictate how the rest of the summer unfolds for the team.
After Brown, the team's 2025 first-round pick could prove to be valuable considering there's no guarantee that the Raptors will be able to take a huge step forward heading into next season. Even with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam on the team for the first half of this season, the Raptors still struggled mightily.
Owning the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will give the Raptors another trade asset heading into the summer, but it's hard to imagine this particular piece holding all that much value for the team.