NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking each team's 3 most valuable trade assets heading into the offseason
Chicago Bulls
Top trade assets:
1. Alex Caruso
2. Coby White
3. 11th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
There is a hope that the Chicago Bulls will be able to make some big changes to the roster this offseason, but that remains very much an uncertainty. Heading into the summer, the Bulls will likely be looking to explore the trade market in an aggressive way. If they do, so, each of these top trade assets that the Bulls have at their disposal could prove to play a valuable role in how their offseason progresses.
The Bulls' best trade asset has to be Alex Caruso. As a player who could be considered in demand this offseason via trade, the Bulls are likely going to be able to get a strong return for Caruso if they trade him this summer. The second most valuable trade asset for the Bulls is Coby White, a player who had a strong argument to win the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award this past season. White has proven that he can be a consistent scorer off the bench in this league, and could provide value as a super six-man for a contending team.
At No. 3, you can make the argument for Zach LaVine, but I'd argue that the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft holds a slightly greater value than LaVine does on the trade block at this point.