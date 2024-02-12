NBA Trade Rumors: Trae Young could headline an offseason of blockbuster moves?
Recent reporting seems to indicate that Trae Young could find himself on the trade block this offseason.
NBA Trade Rumors: Could the Atlanta Hawks trade Trae Young this offseason? All of a sudden, it could be on the table.
Even though we saw the likes of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Terry Rozier traded in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, there are many that would likely categorize this year's deadline as a bit of a bust. However, even though this year's trade deadline may have been underwhelming, there's at least a chance it could set up what could end up being a chaotic offseason full of plenty of player movement.
Interestingly enough, one player who may be inching his way toward the trade block is Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young. Since the deadline, he's been noted on more than one occasion as a potential offseason trade candidate. Most recently, NBA veteran reporter Marc Stein noted how Young could be in play for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers heading into the offseason.
Of course, many teams could pursue Young but if the Hawks are interested in trading him, all this is moot. However, the fact that Young is being rumored as a possible trade target in itself is particularly interesting. The question is, would the Hawks actually trade Young?
Could we be in store for another chaotic NBA offseason?
In addition to these recent rumors that are surrounding Young, you also can't throw away the past few months of rumors that have persisted with Dejounte Murray. He's certainly a name that could be moved at some point this summer as well, no matter what ends up happening with Young.
On top of the potential moves that the Hawks could make this offseason are the whispers that are likely going to continue surrounding Donovan Mitchell's future. That's on top of the stars that could hit the market that we don't even know about yet, perhaps such as a name like Paul George who has yet to sign an extension with the LA Clippers.
There are also a handful of teams that will be looking to make some bold moves during the offseason. This summer in the NBA, we could see plenty of blockbuster moves. And it seems like we should start paying more attention to the situation that appears to be playing out between Young and the Hawks.
The question is, could a Young trade seemingly headline an offseason of blockbuster moves in the NBA? It may be a bigger possibility than perhaps many currently realize.