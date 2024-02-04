NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors attempt to land defensive-minded guard ahead of deadline
The Golden State Warriors may not have many options heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
At some point, something has to give for the Golden State Warriors. Four games under .500, with a 21-25 record, the Warriors are in a dangerous spot in the Western Conference standings heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Golden State is 12th in the West and while they may only be one game out of the 10th seed, they are nearly six games out of the 6th seed.
More than halfway through the season, that likely means that even if the Warriors make the postseason, they're likely going to have to play their way into the playoffs. But that's another conversation for another day.
What should be at the top of the Warriors' priority list at the moment is to improve the roster. With just a few days before the trade deadline, the Warriors don't have many options left to do that. Golden State passed on making a move for OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and even Terry Rozier. While there are still a few other big names on the trade block, it's hard to imagine Golden State making a huge move at the deadline.
One move, however, that the Warriors could be exploring is one for a defensive-minded guard. According to a recent report, in the midst of the Zach LaVine trade whispers, Golden State has been trying to pry Alex Caruso away from the Chicago Bulls.
It would be shocking if the Chicago Bulls traded Alex Caruso
As good as a Caruso move may look for the Warriors, it'd be even more surprising if the Bulls ended up trading him. Especially with the news that Zach LaVine is going to miss the remainder of the season (likely ending his time on the trade block). Even though the Bulls likely need a retooling of their roster, I have a hard time believing they're going to make many moves at the deadline.
I can't imagine they make rash moves with LaVine still on their roster. But for the Warriors, finding the right move is going to get that much more difficult. At this point, it's hard to see where they'll turn next.
The Warriors clearly need to upgrade their roster but if they're not ready to move their young players or any of their veterans, there's not much of a path forward. It seems that Golden State is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Who knows what awaits the Bulls this week?