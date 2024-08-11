NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
LA Clippers
2025 trade deadline target: Zach LaVine
After Paul George left in free agency, the LA Clippers should've used that opportunity to pivot toward a rebuilding of their roster. Without PG, it's pretty clear that it's the end of an era for the Clippers. Nevertheless, they continue to fight back on that narrative. Plus, the Clippers don't want to open their new arena in the first year of a rebuild; that's completely understandable. Nevertheless, there's a very real chance that the Clippers could just be delaying the inevitable. If LA does get off to a slow start out of the starting gates, I'm afraid it could push them to make a totally unnecessary move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Being linked to them already this offseason, I can't help but wonder if the Clippers are the team to make the gamble for Zach LaVine if they are looking to add talent around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
It would be a horrible short-term move that wouldn't have much upside to it. I understand the Clippers want to be competitive but they can't make the mistake of trying to cover up big problems with a band-aid level move at the trade deadline.