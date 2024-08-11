NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
San Antonio Spurs
2025 trade deadline target: Trae Young
Even if the San Antonio Spurs didn't make any movements to their roster this offseason, the team's arrow was going to be pointing in the right direction. That's how talented and promising Victor Wembamyama looked during his rookie season in the league. However, the additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes could help this team be quite competitive this season. But if neither of those moves ends up moving the needle all that much, I can't help but wonder if it would be surprising to see San Antonio revisit past interest in Trae Young.
Assuming that Young will still be on the trade block, the Spurs could emerge as a potential landing spot for the All-Star guard. It was reported this offseason that Wemby was open to the possibility of playing with Young and, in theory, he would be a great fit for the team.
However, because of their selection of Stephon Castle, I have a hard time envisioning that happening. That said, I also can't completely consider it off the table. The Spurs do tend to move under the radar and in the shadows.