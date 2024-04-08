NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
Brainstorming a few bold trade ideas to help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors bridge a gap toward the future
If the Golden State Warriors wanted to make a big splash via trade, they could end up exploring a deal for Dejounte Murray. After floating him on the trade block before this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, there's a growing belief that the Atlanta Hawks could enter the offseason with a priority of trading Murray. If that does end up being the case, the Warriors could make a compelling offer for the two-way difference-maker. If the Warriors wanted to bridge the gap between winning now and building for the future, Murray could be a player that fits both builds.
At just 27 years old, Murray could be a star that could bring a newfound excitement to the franchise. Murray could fill the void as a starter next to Stephen Curry and would allow the Warriors to bring Klay Thompson off the bench. With a trio of Curry, Thompson, and Murray, the Warriors would have one of the best guard rotations in the Western Conference.
The big question surrounding this possibility is whether a package centered around Jonathan Kuminga and a future first-round pick, with a salary filler, would be good enough to get a deal done with the Hawks.