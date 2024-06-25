New rumored Los Angeles Lakers trade target has been revealed as offseason approaches
As the Los Angeles Lakers head into an offseason in which they'll be looking to make a splash move, a potential new trade target has been revealed.
J.J. Redick is officially the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. With that settled, the Lakers' front office can pivot toward looking to the offseason. Beginning with the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers will be in pursuit of key roster upgrades that will potentially lead to the team reemerging as a championship contender next season in the Western Conference. While that could prove to be more difficult than they're willing to admit, the Lakers are equipped with the assets to get a deal done for an impactful player.
If the Lakers are able to improve on a grand level this offseason, it will likely come via trade. Over the last few weeks, the usual suspects of potential targets have continued to circle around the Lakers - Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Darius Garland (if Donovan Mitchell re-signs), Donovan Mitchell, and even some smaller names have been linked to the team. However, there has been one other intriguing name that has been listed as a new potential trade target for the Lakers.
According to a recent report, Jerami Grant is a player the Lakers could explore making a move for this offseason as he's considered to be on the team's "wishlist."
What could the Los Angeles Lakers offer for Jerami Grant?
With how difficult Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin has been to work with of late, it could be hard for the Lakers to find the right offer for Grant. However, if one would come to fruition, you'd have to imagine that it has to begin with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and then one additional future first-round pick. After that, the Lakers would have to match salaries, likely with the inclusion of a couple of players.
On paper, the salaries of Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent would work. The question is, would that be enough for the Blazers to pull the trigger on a deal?
For the Lakers, Grant would be an interesting addition this offseason. As another wing that could take significant pressure off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's easy to see why he would make sense as a trade target.
At the same time, you'd have to wonder if an addition of Grant alone would be enough to push the Lakers toward championship status in the West. That's something the front office must carefully consider.