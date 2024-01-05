New York Knicks: 5 Supporting stars to target at trade deadline after Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks still have the assets to make another splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
After trading Immanuel Quickley as part of the OG Anunoby deal, it's left the New York Knicks will some missing holes in terms of offensive production off the bench. If the Knicks are going to make a deep run in the postseason, they're likely going to have to solidify that missing role. One way they could decide to go about that heading into the trade deadline is by making a move for Jordan Clarkson.
Recent reports seem to indicate that the Utah Jazz is open to trading many veterans on their roster, including Clarkson. As one of the best sixth men in the NBA, Clarkson could seemingly carve out a strong role as the Knicks' main option off the bench. With a change of scenery, Clarkson could have a reawakening in New York too.
Clarkson has been a consistent contributor in each of the last two seasons for the Jazz. However, finding Clarkson back in a winning scenario could prove to be exactly what he needs at this point in his career. And there's reason to believe that New York could use a professional scorer such as Clarkson off the bench.