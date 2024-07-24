Paul George reveals what role he's expecting to have with Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George reveals one area in which he hopes he can help the Philadelphia 76ers right away.
As one of the most highly-touted free agents on the open market, whichever team was going to land Paul George in free agency was going to put themselves in a great position to take a step forward heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. With high expectations heading into the offseason, it's no surprise that the Philadelphia 76ers were able to sign PG away from the LA Clippers.
And already with a core foundation of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the lure to Philly was clear to see. In the end, PG couldn't pass up the opportunity to play next to Embiid and Maxey. Creating one of the better big 3s in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are heading into the season as a natural championship contender on paper. Whether they'll be able to play at the ceiling remains to be seen, but the Sixers have all the ingredients to win a title.
Speaking to what his new role will be with the Sixers, PG revealed that one of his goals heading into this season with the Sixers is to take late-game pressure off of Embiid and Maxey. Even though PG is not necessarily known as a great clutch player, it will certainly be a bit easier for him to fill such a role next to players as talented as Embiid and Maxey.
Can the Philadelphia 76ers remain healthy?
For the Sixers, talent will not be a question for the team. No matter how they end up filling out the rest of their roster, Philadelphia is going to have one of the most talented teams on paper. For the Sixers, the biggest question for them heading into the season revolves around health.
Specifically, Embiid, if he can remain healthy, there's not much standing in the way of the Sixers in the Eastern Conference - aside from the Boston Celtics. However, health permitting, the Sixers should find themselves on a collision course with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sure, the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have a say in that, but the Sixers are clearly the more talented team at the moment.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with the priority of making a big move this offseason. They accomplished that with the signing of PG. The question for the franchise is whether he's enough to legitimize this team as a true championship contender in the Eastern Conference. He sure hopes - and believes - so.