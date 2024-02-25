Popular ESPN personality makes bold playoff prediction for the New York Knicks
How special of a playoff run could the New York Knicks have this season?
A popular ESPN personality sticks his head out in making a bold prediction about the New York Knicks' playoff chances.
In the month that followed after the New York Knicks made the big move for OG Anunoby, they looked like a team that was going to take the league by storm. In the first month after the acquisition of Anunoby, the Knicks were 15-2 and had the look of a team that could possibly be the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. However, that's when injuries began to cripple the Knicks.
Since the injury to Anunoby, who has been sidelined since January 27, the Knicks have struggled with a 2-6 record in their last eight games, stretching back to February 3. New York has looked like a completely difference team, as you would expect.
However, heading into the final stretch run, there is hope that the Knicks will be 100 percent healthy once the playoffs roll around. And if that does end up being the case, there will be renewed hope once again for the Knicks heading into the postseason. So much so that one popular ESPN personality is ready to go all-in on this Knicks team if they can get to the playoff healthy. Stephen A. Smith didn't mince words with a bold playoff prediction for New York.
How far can the New York Knicks go in the NBA Playoffs?
With how the Knicks were playing after making the big move for Anunoby, this prediction shouldn't come as much of a surprise. When Anunoby has been healthy and in the lineup for New York, they've looked like a completely different team.
Of course, the key word here is "healthy." At this point, it's entirely impossible to predict how healthy the Knicks will be when the playoffs arrive. The hope is that Anunoby will be back for the postseason. Right now, nothing is certain.
Additionally, there's also some recent hope that Mitchell Robinson, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since early January, could also come back before the start of the playoffs. But, again, it's hard to project anything for the Knicks right now until we know how healthy they are or aren't going to be heading into the playoffs.
As the Knicks battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference, they're currently in a battle with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are battling their own injury issues, for the 4th seed. But if New York isn't too careful, there's a chance they could end up in the Play-In Tournament picture.
Regardless of where the Knicks end the season in the East standings, their playoff chances are ultimately going to come down to health. If they're healthy, they'll have as good of a chance as any other non-Celtics team to make a deep run.