Predicting 5 NBA Christmas Day games that we must see during the 2024-25 season
As the NBA prepares to release its 2024-25 schedule, we predict what the 5 NBA Christmas Day games that will be featured.
The NBA is likely going to release the 2024-25 schedule in the next few weeks. The league will likely wait until the Olympics is over and then will decide a date to release it. One of the most intriguing storylines to the NBA schedule release is the Christmas Day slate. And this year will be no different.
As we continue to wait until the NBA releases its full schedule, we attempt to predict what this year's NBA Christmas Day slate could look like.
Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are an NBA Christmas Day staple. At this point, especially with the upgrades that they've made so far this offseason, it would be a huge surprise if they weren't featured on the NBA's Christmas Day slate. Madison Square Garden will be rocking on Christmas Day. The question is, who will the league put in this match-up against New York?
The Knicks played the Milwaukee Bucks last season, so I decided to cross them off the list. Unless the NBA is fine with repeating matchups, maybe they end up going in a different direction. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that could take a step forward this season and if they do, they could emerge as one of the few teams in the East that could emerge as a legit championship contender.
A Cavs-Knicks matchup, two teams that will be fighting for one of the top 3 spots in the standings, could be an intriguing game to open up the NBA's Christmas Day slate.