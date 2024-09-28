Predicting 7 NBA trade block candidates most likely to get moved before December
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have tried to trade Jordan Clarkson, according to recent reports, and the reason he's ultimately still on the roster is because of a limited market - not because they aren't interested in exploring a deal. Considering there wasn't a huge market for Clarkson during the offseason is not that big of a surprise. It doesn't make much sense for a team to make such a move before they even know what their rosters look like. However, I do believe that sentiment could quickly change once the season begins. Once a contender realizes they need added depth in the backcourt or more scoring punch off the bench, that's when a market for Clarkson could develop.
That's why I wouldn't count out the Jazz finding a fair trade market for Clarkson after the first few weeks of the regular season. If a team like the Denver Nuggets or Philadelphia 76ers does get desperate for backcourt depth, perhaps a player like Clarkson could make a ton of sense.
Even though the Jazz may want to compete for a playoff spot this season, Clarkson is not a great fit as they look to develop some of the young guards on their roster.