Predicting what the Team USA Basketball roster will look like in the 2028 Olympics
Stars from the 2024 Olympic team that likely won't be involved
For as talented as the 2024 USA Basketball team was, there's a good chance there's going to be decent turnover on the roster over the next few seasons. In fact, that mirrors what is also likely going to happen in the NBA soon - especially once LeBron James and Steph Curry retire from the league.
For the Men's National team, there are seven players from this past year's Olympic team who are unlikely to be on the 2028 team - all because of age. In 2028, Curry and LeBron will both be in their 40s, Anthony Davis will be 35, Kevin Durant will be 39, Jrue Holiday will be 38, and Derrick White and Joel Embiid will both be 34. It's pretty safe to say that most if not all of these players won't be on the 2028 roster.
With potentially seven or eight spots up for grabs on the Men's National team, it could make for an interesting next few years on the world basketball stage. The last time LeBron James was not a prominent contributor to Team USA Basketball (in 2004), they didn't win the Gold Medal.
If the USA Men's National team is going to keep their dominance going, they're going to need a new wave of stars to arise for the squad. Predicting how the roster may look in 2028 could be difficult.