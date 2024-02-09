Ranking 3 biggest winners from the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline
With the 2024 NBA trade deadline in the books, here are three teams who were the biggest winners of the league's trade deadline
By Ryan McCrary
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is finally complete. There weren't any blockbuster trades, but there were a ton of deals made even on the day of the deadline. With the deadline in the books, here are three of the biggest winners of the league's trade deadline.
New York Knicks
After 51 games, the New York Knicks are 33-18 and 4th in the Eastern Conference. They've been very good this year, ranking top ten in offensive and defensive rating while also ranking fifth in net rating. Despite all of this success, the Knicks had some weaknesses they needed to clean up to become a legitimate contender and it was clear that they were not satisfied with their roster heading into the trade deadline.
On Thursday, the Knicks made a big trade, sending Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.
One of the Knicks' biggest weaknesses this season has been their three-point shooting. They've been an average team shooting from behind the arc and this has hurt their offensive efficiency. Burks and Bogdanovic will fix this problem as both have consistently been great long-distance shooters over the last couple of years.
The addition of Burks and Bogdanovic also gives the Knicks more depth and now they have a really strong rotation. If they can improve their three-point shooting, we could be looking at a dangerous come playoff time.